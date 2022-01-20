Shaheer Sheikh's father passes away, Aly Goni pays condolences

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHEER SHIEKH Shaheer Shiekh

Popular TV actor Shaheer Sheikh's father has passed away. While is yet to make an official announcement, his friends and actor Aly Goni took to Twitter to share the news. Extending his support to the actor and mourning the demise, Aly tweeted, "Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un Folded hands May Allah rest uncle’s soul in peace bhai @Shaheer_S stay strong bhai."

Fans too paid tribute to the departed soul. Reacting to Aly's post, a user wrote, "May departed soul rest in peace in heaven..May Allah grant him highest rank in jannat..Heartfelt condolences to whole family..May god give u grt strength to bear this irreparable grt loss..More power & strength to you (sic)." Another said, "So sad to hear about the news...I lost my Dad due to COVID few months back...so I understand.Just can say stay strong for your family..your Dad has become an angel now and will be with you forever Shaheer.Take care of your mother (sic)."

A day before on Wednesday, Shaheer, who is known for starring in shows such as 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi', had urged everyone to pray for his father, who was suffering from severe Covid infection.

Shaheer had taken to his verified Twitter account, where he posted a picture of his father and shared that he is on a ventilator due to the infection. "My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe Covid infection… pls keep him in your prayers ..," he wrote.

On the work front, Shaheer will soon be seen in Season 2 of 'Pavitra Rishta'.

The second season is centred around Manav, played by Shaheer and Archana, and how their marriage, which was based on a sham, falls apart only for them to realise that their 'Pavitra Rishta' was never bound by just vows and responsibilities.

As seen in the trailer, Manav and Archana's story in Season 2 starts from where their marriage ended, and they went their individual ways only to cross paths time and again.

Directed by Nandita Mehra, 'Pavitra Rishta...It's never too late' Season 2 will premiere on ZEE5 on January 28.