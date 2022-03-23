Shaheed Diwas: Ajay Devgn leads Bollywood in remembering valiant martyrs Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AJAYDEVGN Ajay Devgn paid homage on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas 2022

Highlights On this occasion, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru were hanged till death by the British govt

Ajay Devgn said Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru's ideologies, spirits will forever be imperishable

Ajay Devgn and Ashoke Pandit observed Shaheed Diwas 2022 on social media

On the occasion of Shaheed Diwas, Bollywood star Ajay Devgn led Bollywood in remembering valiant martyrs Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru. Ajay, who has played the role of Bhagat Singh in the 2002 movie The Legend Of Bhagat Singh, wrote, "Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru’s ideologies and spirits will forever be imperishable. Dushman aadmi ko maar sakta hai, uske aadarshon ko nahi (sic)." He accompanied it with the hashtag 'Shaheed Diwas'.

Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged till death on March 23, 1931, by the British Government for the assassination of John Saunders, a British police officer in 1928 in Lahore jail.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted, "Today on #ShaheedDiwas day I pay my respect to Bhagat Singh ji , Sukhdev ji and Rajguru ji who attained martyrdom for Ma Bharati (sic)."

Social media users also shared their adulation for the brave freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country and its independence.