Wednesday, March 23, 2022
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Shaheed Diwas: Ajay Devgn leads Bollywood in remembering valiant martyrs Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru

Shaheed Diwas: Ajay Devgn leads Bollywood in remembering valiant martyrs Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru

Ajay Devgn, who has played the role of Bhagat Singh in a 2002 Bollywood movie, paid homage to the martyrs on Shaheed Diwas 2022. On this day, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged till death by the British Government.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 23, 2022 10:26 IST
Shaheed Diwas 2022
Image Source : TWITTER/@AJAYDEVGN

Ajay Devgn paid homage on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas 2022

Highlights

  • On this occasion, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru were hanged till death by the British govt
  • Ajay Devgn said Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru's ideologies, spirits will forever be imperishable
  • Ajay Devgn and Ashoke Pandit observed Shaheed Diwas 2022 on social media

On the occasion of Shaheed Diwas, Bollywood star Ajay Devgn led Bollywood in remembering valiant martyrs Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru. Ajay, who has played the role of Bhagat Singh in the 2002 movie The Legend Of Bhagat Singh, wrote, "Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru’s ideologies and spirits will forever be imperishable. Dushman aadmi ko maar sakta hai, uske aadarshon ko nahi (sic)." He accompanied it with the hashtag 'Shaheed Diwas'. 

 

Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged till death on March 23, 1931, by the British Government for the assassination of John Saunders, a British police officer in 1928 in Lahore jail. 

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted, "Today on #ShaheedDiwas day I pay my respect to Bhagat Singh ji , Sukhdev ji and Rajguru ji who attained martyrdom for Ma Bharati (sic)." 

Social media users also shared their adulation for the brave freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country and its independence. 

 

 

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News