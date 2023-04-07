Shah Rukh Khan leads TIME magazine’s annual readers’ poll for 2023; beats Lionel Messi

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAH RUKH KHAN Shah Rukh Khan leads TIME magazine’s annual readers’ poll for 2023; receives more votes than Lionel Messi

Shah Rukh Khan has been voted the winner of the TIME100 poll for 2023. The poll was decided by readers who voted for the people and groups they believed should be on the magazine’s annual list of the most influential people. According to the reports, there were 1.2 million votes, and 4% of them went to Shah Rukh. The women in Iran who are protesting for their rights come in second. The number of votes they got was 3%. The women also won the 2022 Person of the Year poll from the magazine’s readers. The healthcare workers who have been on the front lines of the pandemic since 2020 came in third with 2% of the votes.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle settled for fourth place, receiving 1.9% of the vote each. Earlier this year, Harry made news around the world when he released his memoir Spare and spoke up about his experiences being a member of the British royal family. Lionel Messi, the footballer, came in fifth place with 1.8% of the vote.

TIME’s annual list of the world’s most powerful people for 2023 will be published later this month. Gautam Adani, Karuna Nundy, and Khurram Parvez were the only Indians on the list in 2022.

SRK’s most recent film, Pathaan, was a worldwide smash success, grossing over Rs 1000 crore worldwide. This year, Shah Rukh will also appear in the films ‘Jawan’ by Atlee and ‘Dunki’ by Rajkumar Hirani.

Jawan, which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, will be released in June 2023. Dunki, which stars Taapsee Pannu and Shah Rukh, will be released in December. Aside from these two projects, Shah Rukh will have a long appearance in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.

