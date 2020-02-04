Shah Rukh-Gauri, Rekha and others attend Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra wedding celebration party
Shah Rukh-Gauri, Rekha and others attend Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra wedding celebration party
Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra tied the knot on Monday (February 3rd) in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Rekha, Soha Ali Khan and others graced the wedding party looking their best.
Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra tied the knot on Monday (February 3rd) in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai. The duo got hitched according to Hindu traditions and the whole of Bollywood gathered to shower blessings on them. On Tuesday, the couple threw a grand wedding party for their friends and family in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Rekha, Soha Ali Khan and others graced the wedding party looking their best. Check out their photos here-