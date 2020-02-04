Shah Rukh-Gauri, Rekha and others attend Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra wedding celebration party

Tuesday, February 04, 2020
     
Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra tied the knot on Monday (February 3rd) in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Rekha, Soha Ali Khan and others graced the wedding party looking their best.

New Delhi Published on: February 04, 2020 23:33 IST
Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra tied the knot on Monday (February 3rd) in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai. The duo got hitched according to Hindu traditions and the whole of Bollywood gathered to shower blessings on them. On Tuesday, the couple threw a grand wedding party for their friends and family in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Rekha, Soha Ali Khan and others graced the wedding party looking their best. Check out their photos here-

India Tv - Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

India Tv - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and her daughter Samiera Kapoor

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and her daughter Samiera Kapoor

India Tv - Karan Johar along with Sanjay Kapoor, Maheen kapoor and daughter Shanaya

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Karan Johar along with Sanjay Kapoor, Maheen kapoor and daughter Shanaya

India Tv - Rekha

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Rekha

India Tv - Randhir Kapoor

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Randhir Kapoor

India Tv - Raveena Tandon and husband Anil Thadani

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Raveena Tandon and husband Anil Thadani

India Tv - Reema Jain and husband Manoj Jain

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Reema Jain and husband Manoj Jain

India Tv - Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

India Tv - Anil Kapoor

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Anil Kapoor

India Tv - Kiara advani

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Kiara Advani

 

 

