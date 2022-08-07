Shah Rukh Khan's fan misbehaves at airport, son Aryan Khan protects dad | watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shah Rukh Khan with Aryan Khan and AbRam.

Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday evening was snapped at the Mumbai airport with his sons Aryan and AbRam and manager Pooja Dadlani. While they were making their exit one of SRK's fans tried to misbehave with him, leaving the actor shocked. A video of the incident is going viral o social media platforms where a fan came too close for a selfie with the superstar and even tried to hold SRK's hand. The actor took a step back and Aaryan Khan was seen shielding his father.

Watch the viral video below:

Shah Rukh was seen wearing a white shirt and blue pants. He paired it up with a black jacket. AbRam was in a red shirt and black pants while Aryan was dressed in a blue shirt and green pants. All three were masked.

Fans have been expressing their dislike over the attitude of the fan. One of them said, "Why are some people so damn self-centred? The way he tried to force for a pic! Are celebrities a trophy and not actual humans? The guy is lucky Shah controlled himself and Aryan was there. Some people have zero decency I swear! Love you @iamsrk."

For the unversed, Shah Rukh was busy shooting for his upcoming film Dunki in London with Taapsee Pannu. Although it is not clear from where he was returning. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, 'Dunki' is penned by Abhijaat Joshi, Kanika Dhillon and Hirani. The film is being directed by Rajkumar Hirani. It went on floors this April, with the next schedule being shot extensively in Punjab.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming films

Apart from 'Dunki', SRK will next be seen in director Sidharth Anand's next action thriller 'Pathaan' with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, which is slated to release on January 25, 2023. He also has director Atlee's 'Jawan' with Nayanthara.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on not appearing on Koffee With Karan, says 'My sex life is not..'

Latest Entertainment News