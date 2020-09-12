Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SRKANDDEEPIKA Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone collaborating for Atlee directorial Sanki?

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut opposite superstar Shah Rukh in the 2007 blockbuster, 'Om Shanti Om.' After that, the two actors collaborated for blockbuster projects such as 'Chennai Express' in 2013 and 'Happy New Year' in 2014. Well, now it seems that their fans will soon be able to witness their chemistry on the big screen as the latest reports suggest that they could reunite for a fourth time in a new film marking the Bollywood debut of Tamil bigwig filmmaker Atlee.

The two stars are set to collaborate on a project titled "Sanki", a report in Filmfare states, adding that the film is slated to be an all-out commercial entertainer. It was reported a while back that SRK and Atlee would be coming together in a megaproject, although nothing was officially announced.

SRK was last seen in the self-produced 2018 release, "Zero", co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, and directed by Aanand L. Rai.

Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's "Chhapaak" earlier this year. She has Shakun Batra's untitled next coming up, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, and will also feature in Kabir Khan's cricket drama "83", starring husband Ranveer Singh.

Talking about the director Atlee, he is among the most successful new-age Tamil filmmakers. The 33-year-old has directed Tamil superstar Vijay in consecutive blockbusters, "Theri" (2016), Mersal" (2017), and "Bigil" (2019).

-With IANS inputs

