Shah Rukh Khan completes 28 years in Bollywood: Fans rejoice and trend #28GoldenYearsOfSRK on Twitter

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been entertaining and winning our hearts for almost three decades now. Having made a special place in the Bollywood industry, the actor will always remain a matter of celebration. His journey in the film industry began ever since his debut in 1992 film 'Deewana' which was directed by Raj Kanwar and also starred Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti in lead roles. Ever since there has been no looking back for him and he became the King of Bollywood and treated fans with movies such as 'Darr', 'Swades', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Swades', 'Chak De! India,' 'My Name Is Khan,' and many more. As he completes 28 years in films on June 25, 2020, his fans found it the perfect opportunity to thank him for his dedication and celebrate his work through posters, videos, movie clips, poems, etc. Have a look at how the actor's fans made #28GoldenYearsOfSRK trend over Twitter.

Check out the love of the fans for the superstar here:

With This Poem I Would Like To Express My Gratitude Towards SRK..!! So On The Occasion Of #28GoldenYearsOfSRK..My New Poem On @iamsrk Titled "SHAH RUKH KHAN : THE INSPIRATIONAL STORY" Is Here..Hope u All Will Like It..@SRKUniverse @SRKCHENNAIFC @TeamSRKWarriors @iampayalghosh pic.twitter.com/dSPVD1W8s9 — VRAJ SHAH™ (@Iamvraj7) June 24, 2020

More than 80 films, almost 300 awards, 5 Doctorates, Bought own cricket teams, founded Meer foundation, becomes world's richest actors and the KING of the world! 🔥



Remember the name SHAH RUKH KHAN#28GoldenYearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/ibmQIrfkFQ — Ilyazz Shaikh (@IlyazzSrkian) June 24, 2020

When @iamsrk visited France, people went crazy for him. This is the reaction of the place where Bollywood films don't release often. Only Shah Rukh Khan can make Western World People crazy for South Asian Man. His Charm is inevitable!#28GoldenYearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/EEAH2L0REZ — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) June 24, 2020

Here is a collection of all our SRK animes, for the flashback down the memory lane of the journey of the world's biggest superstar 😍 Shah Rukh Khan #28GoldenYearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/fkJgBxyFKY — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) June 24, 2020

28 Years of hardwork, dedication, determination, passion, generosity, success, inspiration, love, winning hearts !! only one man - SHAH RUKH KHAN.

@iamsrk 🙏❤️#28GoldenYearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/MB63Jl2vKu — 𝐘𝐚𝐬𝐡 (@SRKianYash_) June 24, 2020

Kutte chahe Kitna bhi bhaunk le, sher ki ek dahaad se poora jungle khamosh hojata hai. Aur ye sher firse dahaad lagayega...... #28GoldenYearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/omhlaNAxQR — Armaan 😎 (@srk_addictt) June 24, 2020

The man, the myth, the titular character in all our lives. The best 28 years of the Indian film industry, the best career of any Indian actor ever, and above all setting humanitarian standards for the last 28 years. 🤫🖤@iamsrk#28GoldenYearsofSRK pic.twitter.com/XKbuIylfvN — SoUad 🐼💙 (@SoUad_SRK) June 24, 2020

His first movie is called Deewana and I m very proud to address the same ♥️♥️♥️

Deewana

Celebrating #28GoldenYearsOfSRK @iamsrk @SRKUniverse

Love you sir♥️♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/2hytaSkpMN — Divyansh Gupta (@Divyans96006408) June 24, 2020

Got world wide indentity!

A MAN REPRESENTING A NATION!



300+ awards & Honours ( Including prestigious awards like UNESCO, CRYSTAL, WEBIT & PADMA)



No matter how many 300cr + movies he gave.#SRK an example of class & Quality!#MayAllahBlessU!💓💓@iamsrk #28GoldenYearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/DOegiTPHFI — Wasim Akhtar (@IamWasim_JMI) June 25, 2020

Congratulations @iamsrk for completing 28 years in the film industry. 🥳

All the way from nothing to everything. I hope you announe your next movie soon. 😍#28GoldenYearsOfSRK #28YearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/ZSw8UMC5JI — 𝓓𝓪𝓷𝓷𝔂 🌻 (@worldsbestboy) June 25, 2020

He is the biggest superstar in the world. Even His name was shown in Burj Khalifa. He has given us so many blockbusters since his debut 28 yrs ago.There is not any award that He doesn't have. That's why He is loved all over the world.#28GoldenYearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/ZjTLt0cQu2 — Satyam Raghuvanshi (@SatyamS74380843) June 25, 2020

Ruling Since 1992 Like a King ❤#28GoldenYearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/sZhGcNauwc — sharvari joshi (@Sharvarijoshi20) June 24, 2020

This is the tribute to King Khan 😍



From All Of Us At Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club, Wishing And Congratulating our IDOL SRK For Completing 28 Years Journey In Bollywood. More to witness 😍



Love ♥️🤗@iamsrk @RedChilliesEnt #28GoldenYearsOfSRK #ShahRukhKhan #TeamShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/9Tx6uwkt31 — Team Shah Rukh Khan⚡️ (@teamsrkfc) June 25, 2020

On the professional front, SRK was last seen in Aanand L Rai's film 'Zero' with actresses Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead. Ever since everyone has been waiting for him to announce his new project. It is being said that he will be seen in a cameo role in Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in crucial roles.

