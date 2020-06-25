Thursday, June 25, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Shah Rukh Khan completes 28 years in Bollywood: Fans rejoice and trend #28GoldenYearsOfSRK on Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan completes 28 years in Bollywood: Fans rejoice and trend #28GoldenYearsOfSRK on Twitter

As superstar Shah Rukh Khan completes 28 years in Bollywood on June 25, 2020, his fans found it the perfect opportunity to thank him for his dedication and celebrate his work through posters, videos, movie clips, poems, etc. Have a look at how the actor's fans made #28GoldenYearsOfSRK one of the top trends on Twitter.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 25, 2020 11:07 IST
Shah Rukh Khan completes 28 years in Bollywood: Fans rejoice and trend #28GoldenYearsOfSRK on Twitte
Image Source : TWITTER/TEAMSRKFC

Shah Rukh Khan completes 28 years in Bollywood: Fans rejoice and trend #28GoldenYearsOfSRK on Twitter

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been entertaining and winning our hearts for almost three decades now. Having made a special place in the Bollywood industry, the actor will always remain a matter of celebration. His journey in the film industry began ever since his debut in 1992 film 'Deewana' which was directed by Raj Kanwar and also starred Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti in lead roles. Ever since there has been no looking back for him and he became the King of Bollywood and treated fans with movies such as 'Darr', 'Swades', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Swades', 'Chak De! India,' 'My Name Is Khan,' and many more. As he completes 28 years in films on June 25, 2020, his fans found it the perfect opportunity to thank him for his dedication and celebrate his work through posters, videos, movie clips, poems, etc. Have a look at how the actor's fans made #28GoldenYearsOfSRK trend over Twitter. 

Check out the love of the fans for the superstar here:

On the professional front, SRK was last seen in Aanand L Rai's film 'Zero' with actresses Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead. Ever since everyone has been waiting for him to announce his new project. It is being said that he will be seen in a cameo role in Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in crucial roles.                                                                               

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

 

 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X