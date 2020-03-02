Shah Rukh Khan beams with joy as little munchkin AbRam draws a picture of him

If there's one actor whom we have to name about being the dotting daddy, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's name will top the list. A father to three kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam, SRK never fails to impress us with his parenting skills. The actor is these days spending the best time with his family. Just recently, the actor took to his social media to share a picture of himself drawn by his youngest lad and could not stop himself from gushing over his adorable gesture. Not only this, he even spoke about fatherhood has his own perks and this sketch was proof of it.

Taking to his Instagram, King Khan gave us a glimpse of the 6-year-old's cute drawing that had him on one side and his father on the other. Captioning the same he wrote, "Being a father (3x) has been, my greatest source of pride, humility, inspiration & even achievement. It has taught me to choose innocent honesty over smarts....in every aspect of life. My lil one told me I look better than him in his drawing cos I am smiling without a reason...."

Adorable, isn't it?

Coming to the professional front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's Zero sharing the screen with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. There are reports that the actor is prepping up for his next big comeback.

