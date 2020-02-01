Shabana Azmi returns home, expresses gratitude to well-wishers with post-recovery photo

Image Source : TWITTER Shabana Azmi returns home, expresses gratitude to well-wishers

Noted actor Shabana Azmi, who was injured in an accident last month, on Saturday said that she is back home now and thanked her fans for praying for her speedy recovery. The 69-year-old actor suffered head injuries when her car met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on January 18. Her husband, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, was also there in the vehicle but escaped unhurt.

The actor and her driver Kamlesh Kamath were taken to the MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai and later shifted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in suburban Andheri the same day. "Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my recovery . I'm back home now," Azmi wrote on Twitter alongside a post-recovery photo of herself. "Thank you #Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctors team and the nursing staff. Im indebted and grateful," she added.

Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my https://t.co/A21IxD7Usd back home now Thank you #Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctors team and the nursing staff. Im indebted and grateful🙏 pic.twitter.com/6a1PWsGKnn — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 1, 2020

Earlier, Javed Akhtar also took to his Twitter to thank the fans for their concern and also updated on Shabana Azmi's health. He tweeted, "Our family would like to thank all the friends and well wishers for their concern and messages for @AzmiShabana. This is to let everyone know that she is recovering well and most probably will be shifted to a normal room tomorrow."

Our family would like to thank all the friends and well wishers for their concern and messages for @AzmiShabana. This is to let everyone know that she is recovering well and most probably will be shifted to a normal room tomorrow. — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) January 22, 2020

Azmi's driver has been booked for rash driving and negligence."An FIR has been registered against Amlesh Kamat, driver of Shabana Azmi in Khalapur on a complaint filed by truck driver. The FIR reads, 'due to rash driving by the driver, the car hit the moving truck on Pune-Mumbai Expressway which resulted in the accident,'" a tweet from ANI revealed.

Shabana Azmi suffered a head injury and sustained minor injuries to her backbone. Javed Akhtar escaped with a minor injury.

