Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GABRIELLA DEMETRIADES Seen Gabriella Demetriades' cute birthday wish for boyfriend Arjun Rampal yet?

Bollywood's tall, dark and handsome actor Arjun Rampal is celebrating his 48th birthday today ie on Thursday and on the occasion look who surprised him with an adorable wish? His girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, ofcourse! Taking to social media, his lady love shared few throwback pictures, one of which even features their son Arik, and the actor's daughters Mahikaa and Myra. Calling him 'favourite' and revealing his 'secret,' Gabriella captioned the post, "Happy birthday to my favourite. You are so loved, and so strong. The best is yet to come."

Further, her post read, "‘here is my secret, it is very simple. It is only with the heart that one can see rightly . What is essential is invisible to the eye." Have a look at the lovable post here:

For the unversed, the couple's house was raided by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and they were even summoned for questioning. Gabriella appeared before the agency on November 11 and 12 while Arjun was quizzed on November 13.

The couple were blessed with a baby boy whom they names Arik speaking about which Gabriella told Bombay Times, "Arik is a Hindu name. In Sanskrit, it means ruler of rulers. We just loved the name. We were looking for something which was easy to pronounce. I think it is a very strong name, and it is short and easy to pronounce for my family and friends, who are not from India. I wanted to name him Ari, which is a Hebrew name. Then, Arjun came up with the name Arik."

On the professional front, the actor will next be seen in Zee5 original film Nail Polish which also features Manav Kaul, Anand Tiwari and Rajit Kapur. In a press statement, the actor said, "A man wearing nail polish on the poster has already got people’s imagination working. I promise you the intrigue it has created will be justified in this film, that is a meticulous written and directed psychological thriller, by Bugs Bhargava.