See Pic: Arjun Rampal's transformation post will leave you stunned for sure

Actor Arjun Rampal, known for his acting and modeling, treated his fans on Saturday with a new picture of his transformation for the upcoming flick 'Crak - Jeetega Toh Jiyega'. The film also stars Vidyut Jammwal. Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a picture of his jaw-dropping transformation featuring before and after pictures of himself.

In the caption, he wrote, ''Before and After,'' along with several hashtags.

Even his partner, Gabriella Demetriades, couldn't resist sharing the impressive post on her Instagram story with a sweet caption, ''Forever in awe of this man, his hard work and consistency.''

About Crak - Jeetega toh Jiyega

It is an adrenaline-rushing extreme sports film. Directed by Aditya Datt and Federico Cueva, the film also features Jacqueline Fernandez. It is written by Sarim Momin and Rehan Khan. Other details about the film are still under wraps. The film is based on two brothers who are set to perform daring stunts mixed with extreme sports to win.

Arjun Rampal's other projects

Arjun will also be seen in ‘The Battle of Bhima Koregaon’, an upcoming period war romantic drama film directed and produced by Ramesh Thete under his banner Ramesh Thete Films. It depicts the events that took place during the Battle of Koregaon. The film stars Arjun Rampal as a Mahar warrior Sidhnak Inamdar and Digangana Suryavanshi.

The 50-year-old actor will also be seen in ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’, an action comedy directed by Anil Ravipudi. It stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in the titular role alongside Kajal Aggarwal, Sreeleela, and Arjun, who is making his debut in Telugu cinema.

(With IANS inputs)

