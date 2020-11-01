Sean Connery passes away: Hugh Jackman, Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Jonas and others pay tribute

Image Source : TWITTER/@ALEBOL98 The world has lost one of its true cinematic icons --Sean Connery

The world has lost one of its true cinematic icons --Bond, James Bond. Sean Connery passed away at the age of 90. The actor worked in several international movies. However Connery was the first actor to play the 007 agent on the big screen. Following his death, several Bond fans took to Twitter and mourned his death. James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson shared this statement on Twitter: "We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words - "The name's Bond... James Bond" - he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him."

A flood of tributes have overwhelmed Twitter. Hugh Jackman wrote: "I grew up idolizing Sean Connery. A legend on screen and off. Rest in peace."

I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/OU9QEy5fTB — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 31, 2020

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer Singh paid tribute to the late actor Sean Connery. While Abhishek Bachchan tweeted: "We lost another legend today. After watching Highlander I hoped he'd remain immortal. He will live on through his immense work. RIP Sean Connery. There will never be a better Bond than you."

We’ve lost another legend today. After watching Highlander I hoped he’d remain immortal. He will live on through his immense work. #RIP Sean Connery. There will never be a better Bond than you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 31, 2020

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram Stories and paid her tribute to the late actor. The actress shared a vintage picture of the international star and wrote "One of the most prolific actors of all time...suave and debonair, with a powerful voice. "Rest In Peace Sir Sean Connery. Thank you for the movies."

Actor Hrithik Roshan wrote: "Sean Connery. Sir. Your legend will live on forever. Well done, Sir. You won this life. Thank you for inspiring us with the extent of your human potential. R.I.P."

Sean Connery . Sir . Your legend will live on forever . Well done Sir. You won this life . ❤️ thank you for inspiring us with the extent of your human potential. R.I.P — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 31, 2020

The James Bond flicks that Sean Connery featured in are Dr. No, From Russia with Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice, Diamonds Are Forever, and Never Say Never Again. The late James Bond star Sean Connery was born on August 25, 1930 with the name Thomas Sean Connery, state news reports.

