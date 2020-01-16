Former Savdhaan India host Sushant Singh slams spiritual leader Sadhguru

Sushant Singh slams spiritual leader Sadhguru

Ex Savdhaan India host Sushant Singh, who has been on the forefront of anti-CAA protest, has slammed spiritual leader, Sadhguru. The actor took to Twitter to question Sadhguru for using his photograph for an upcoming programme in Mumbai without his permission. Sushant, who attended one of his spiritual programmes mentioned it to be 'worst experience'.

Disillusioned Sushant tweeted, ''Dear@SadhguruJV did I give you permission to use my picture? Still, if you insist on using it, please also share it with the scathing feedback my wife and I gave your 'spiritual' programme. Worst experience of our lives. Six sets of clothes you changed in two days, were fab though."

Dear ⁦⁦@SadhguruJV⁩ did I give u permission to use my pic?Still if u insist on using it, please also share it with the scathing feedback I and my wife gave to ur ‘spiritual’ program.Worst experience of r lives.6 sets of clothes u changed in 2 days, were fab though. pic.twitter.com/0kZYsh5oAi — सुशांत सिंह sushant singh سوشانت سنگھ (@sushant_says) January 15, 2020

However, this didn't go down well with Rangoli Chandel, who is a follower of Isha Foundation. In a tweet, Rangoli wrote that she doesn't know who he is and even the volunteers of the programme would have not known him.

Bhai Shushant ji,main bhi nahin janti aap hain kaun,very likely even the Volunteers who complied the program didn’t know u as well, lot of people in Tamilnadu don’t know Kangana as well especially in the aashram u didn’t like the program sorry bhai ⁦@sushant_says⁩..(contd) pic.twitter.com/5s4oycKH2F — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 16, 2020

In another tweet, she wrote, ''Pl note iss bande Sushant ke pass dsnt hv a single point against d program dat teaches meditation toh kapdon se problem tu wahan kapde dekh raha tha? Millions f people benefitin frm Isha meditations or yeh badnaseeb ko wahan bhi sukoon nahi mila,iska focus kapdo pe he tha''.

For the unversed, Sushant announced his exit from the popular crime show Savdhaan India on Twitter. In a cryptic response to a follower, the actor hinted that it may be because of his participation in Citizenship Amendment Act protests. However, the channel denied any sort of politics behind his removal.

And, my stint with Savdhaan India has ended. — सुशांत सिंह sushant singh سوشانت سنگھ (@sushant_says) December 16, 2019