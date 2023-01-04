Satish Shah's befitting reply to racist slur at UK's Heathrow airport is winning the Internet

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Satish Shah overheard a racial slur directed at him at the UK airport

Satish Shah did not mince his words or ignored a racial slur he witnessed at the UK's Heathrow airport. The veteran actor shared that he overheard a few staff members talking among themselves about how an Indian is able to afford a first class ticket. Shah chose to give it back to them with class. He simply responded by saying, 'because we're Indian'. The actor shared details about the incident on his Twitter account.

The actor, who is popularly known as Indravardhan Sarabhai from his show 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai', was travelling to London in first class, and overheard racist comments at the airport. While he was travelling, officials at the airport could not believe that he could afford tickets for first class. "I replied with a proud smile “because we are Indians” after I overheard the Heathrow staff wonderingly asking his mate 'how can they afford 1st class?'" he tweeted. The actor's response has won the Internet. "What a dignified and classic response Sir Very well said. @HeathrowAirport staffers need British history lessons," wrote a user on Twitter. another said, "Well said sir! Proud of you, and definitely it’s high time to show to the world that we are the 5th largest economy and hence, we deserve the best in every fields."

A third one wondered, "Befitting reply. Sometimes I wonder what would happen to the economies of a lot of countries if Indian tourists stopped visiting them." "Superb reply! It's so good to see Indians giving back to them in their own language.

We are way past being a "third world country" by now! We are a superpower..." a fourth one quipped.

Satish Shah is best known for his role in the popular TV soap comedy 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai'. He also appeared as a judge on the TV show 'Comedy Circus' and has featured in several Bollywood films like 'Ra.One', 'Main Hoon Naa', 'hum Saath Saath Hain' among many others.

