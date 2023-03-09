Satish Kaushik on Aap Ki Adalat: Late actor opened up about his biggest regret in the industry

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Satish Kaushik on Aap Ki Adalat

Veteran actor Satish Kaushik passed away on Thursday, his death has come as a shock to his fans and industry friends. After playing Holi with friends and family in Delhi, the actor complained of uneasiness and was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The postmortem report of Satish Kaushik has revealed that the sudden demise was caused due to a cardiac attack. Satish Kaushik, who always made the audience laugh with his acting, reached India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma's hit show 'Aap Ki Adalat' in the year 2005, where he made many such revelations while sitting in the dock, which even you would be shocked to hear. Will be surprised.

In 'Aap Ki Adalat', Satish Kaushik told what he will always regret. Sitting in the dock, Satish Kaushik was asked if he has always played characters that make people laugh, while the films he has directed are completely different. On this, Satish Kaushik said that this industry is like this, here the actor starts getting the same type of characters. Satish Kaushik said that I did theater with Anupam Kher but I did not get characters like him.

Satish Kaushik said that Anupam Kher got characters like the film 'Saaransh' but I was never offered such characters and I will always regret this. I also wanted to do such a character, will always regret that I did not get to play a role like Anupam Kher. Satish Kaushik's role of 'Muttu Swami' has been very memorable, in such a situation, when Satish Kaushik was asked whether this character is a copy of Mehmood's character, he said that he had given tribute to Mehmood with this character.

Satish Kaushik said that he was a big fan of Mehmood. Please tell that Satish Kaushik has directed more than one film in his career so far. These include the names of films like 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain', 'Tere Naam', and 'Kaagaz'. From common people to politicians and actors, everyone's eyes are moist on the death of Satish Kaushik.

