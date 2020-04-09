Sara Ali Khan shares throwback 'knock knock' joke video with brother Ibrahim and we can't stop laughing

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sara Ali Khan shares throwback 'knock knock' joke video with brother Ibrahim

While the nation is abiding by the 21-day lockdown rule, actress Sara Ali Khan is giving her fans a dose of laughter daily with her hilarious posts. After asking fans to stay happy and healthy on World Health Day, the actress shared a funny video with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in which she is seen telling her famous 'knock knock' joke to him. The throwback video shows Ibrahim face-palming in the end as Sara can't stop laughing at her own joke.

In the video, Sara begins with 'Knock knock'. To this Ibrahim asks, 'Who’s there?' 'Annie,' Sara replies. 'Annie who?' her brother asks. 'Annie-thing you do I can do better than you,' says Sara as she breaks into a fit of laughter. She captioned the video saying, "Throwback to when you could... But for now #stayhome #staysafe and don’t go knocking." Watch the video here-

Earlier, Sara and Ibrahim shared the same joke featuring mosquito and the fans loved their camaraderie in the video. The Kedarnath actress is enjoying her time with her family amid coronavirus lockdown. On the other hand, she is also taking complete care of her fitness and encouraging fans to stay healthy and not forget about their health while sitting at home during the quarantine period. Sara keeps sharing her workout video on Instagram to ensure that her fans also follow her and maintain good health.

Just a few days ago, she shared tips for her fans to beat lockdown boredom -- especially the Monday blues during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Taking to Instagram, Sara posted a throwback dance rehearsal video. What's more, the budding actress seemed to be in a poetic mood, rhyming her advice in the caption. "Monday motivation...Sara's suggestion- dance edition... Revisit any previous tradition... Riyaaz, training, repetition... It'll all come to fruition... And of course- I must mention In this ‘quarantine' any routine will help your condition.#sarakishayari #QuarantineKiTayari #stayhome #staysafe," she wrote. Have a look:

On the work front, Sara will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of Coolie No.1. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in Atrangi Re.

