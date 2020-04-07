Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sara Ali Khan shares 'happy' video of dancing on streets on World Health Day

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan shared a lovely post on Tuesday on the occasion of World Health Day and urged her fans to be happy. The actress shared a video in which she is seen dancing on the streets in a cute way and smiling. She advised her fans to remain happy because happiness is the only way to stay healthy.

The actress wrote, "Because Happy = Healthy, So Happy World Health Day, Stay motivated and positive- it’s the only way, Especially since for now, at home we must stay! #staysafe #stayhome #stayfit"

Sara has been sharing her quarantine routine on social media during the nationwide lockdown. Just a few days ago, she shared tips for her fans to beat lockdown boredom -- especially the Monday blues during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Taking to Instagram, Sara posted a throwback dance rehearsal video. What's more, the budding actress seemed to be in a poetic mood, rhyming her advice in the caption.

"Monday motivation...Sara's suggestion- dance edition... Revisit any previous tradition... Riyaaz, training, repetition... It'll all come to fruition... And of course- I must mention In this ‘quarantine' any routine will help your condition.#sarakishayari #QuarantineKiTayari #stayhome #staysafe," she wrote. Have a look:

On the work front, Sara will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of "Coolie No.1". She will also be seen sharing screen space with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in "Atrangi Re".

