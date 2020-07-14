Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan's driver tests positive for Covid-19, actress and family members test negative

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, on Monday, revealed that her driver has tested positive for coronavirus while she and her family members including mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan have tested negative for the virus. She added that her other staff at home have also tested negative. Taking to Instagram, the Kedarnath actress wrote, " I would like to inform you that our driver has tested positive for Covid-19. The BMC was promptly alerted about it and he has been moved to a quarantine centre. My family, the other staff at home and I have all been tested negative and will take the necessary precautions. A sincere thank you to the BMC from me and my family for all their hekp and guidance. Stay safe everyone."

se and her

Meanwhile, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan are undergoing treatment at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai after being found coronavirus COVID-19 positive. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were tested positive for coronavirus as well. The rest of the family members, including Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and her children, tested negative.

Amitabh tweeted to inform his fans, “T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!”

Abhishek, meanwhile, asked fans to stay calm and not panic. He tweeted, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.”

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan's line-up of films includes David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She also has Atrangi Re, alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, in the pipeline. She was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.

Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, stepped into Bollywood with the 2018 film Kedarnath, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She also featured in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh, the same year.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage