Sara Ali Khan's pool pictures will give you major vacation goals

Sara Ali Khan is off to vacation after the Christmas celebration in Mumbai with her family. Sara with her travel buddy Kamya Arora reportedly flew to the Maldives. The actress treated her fans with Instagram posts and stories with pictures from her vacation. The streak of posts from Sara's vacation started with a picture of houseboat on her Insta story. In another Insta post, Sara was seen donning a pink bikini relaxing in the pool with her BFF Kamya. And after the swimming session, it was time for some with a good friend and next Sara is seen looking at the never-ending scenic beauty of water from her bed in the boathouse.

Earlier Sara spent her Christmas eve at dad Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Christmas party. Sara also did a fun photo session with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and shared the pictures on Instagram. Sharing the pictures she wrote, "Red nose reindeer White snowflake Virgin eggnog Christmas cake Get the party started

It’s Christmas Eve for heaven's sake.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is currently busy with the shoot of Coolie No. 1 opposite David Dhawan. The film is a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's Coolie No. 1. Sara also completed the shoot of Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal where she will be seen with Kartik Aaryan.

