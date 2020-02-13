Sara Ali Khan lifts Kartik Aaryan in her arms during Love Aaj Kal promotions. Video goes viral

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sara Ali Khan lifts Kartik Aaryan in her arms during Love Aaj Kal promotions

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan (popularly known as SarTik) are busy promoting their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal these days. During the promotional junket, Kartik is often seen lifting Sara in his arms and getting clicked. He is also seen picking his leading lady in his arms and leaving after an interview. As the couple arrived in New Delhi, the tables turned as Sara lifted Kartik is her arms and earned an applaud from the audience. SarTik was in Delhi for the promotions along with director Imtiaz Ali when the actress was challenged to pick Kartik up and she completed the task successfully.

A video has gone viral on the internet in which Sara is seen trying hard to lift her leading man and managed to sway his feet from the ground. The actress even earned a pat on her shoulders from Kartik for trying. In the video, Sara is looking gorgeous in her white Kurti and Kartik flaunts his black jacket and blue denim. On the other hand, Imtiaz Ali is spotted wearing a T-shirt with ‘Love Aaj Kal’ written on it. Check out the video-

Also read: Love Aaj Kal Box Office Prediction: Kartik Aaryan may get his highest opener

Sara and Kartik have gone candid about their personal lives during the promotions of Love Aaj Kal. Recently, the duo was in Agra for the promotions and got clicked romancing in front of the Taj mahal. Also, Sara and Kartik faced a funnily weird situation. Amidst all the cheering, fans began calling Sara 'bhabhi'. All this was captured on camera. While Sara continued to give a straight face to the fans, Kartik couldn't stop smiling or say blushing.

In a conversation with ETimes, Kartik shared his experience of filming Love Aaj Kal. “This is like a dream. I mean, I enjoyed this film to another level. I think I've really learned a lot from him. I really relished every single moment of being, from starting those preps to workshops to reading sessions to body language classes to every single detail. Till today, you know, finally going on set to promoting the film and reliving those moments, everything has just been such an experience. I've never, I never imagined that it would be so much fun. And so much of a learning process for me as an actor and as a person,'' the actor had said.

Love Aaj Kal also stars Randeep Hood and Arushi Sharma. The film has been directed by Imtiaz Ali, who also helmed the original starring Sara's father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. The film is set to release on 14th February.

