'Susheel, sanskari ladki' Sara Ali Khan is seeking marriage proposals on Instagram. Guys are you listening?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan

For all the bachelors out there, you must take notice that 'susheel, sanskari and gharelu ladki' Sara Ali Khan is seeking marriage proposals on Instagram. Confused? Well, the Bollywood actress for her latest Instagram post donned a shimmery red bridal lehenga and gave a quirky spin to the caption. She wrote, "Any marriage proposals for #susheel #gharelu #sanskari #ladki?"

For the stunning photos, Sara wore a gorgeous ensemble from Manish Malhotra latest collection, 'Nooraniyat'. The actress has been sharing pictures of herself dressed in bridal wears for quite some time but this one stands out. With a backdrop of glittering candles in royal havelis of Jaipur, Sara looks ravishing.

The collection inspires a sense of reminiscence and reflects upon the transient nature of time. It travels through a diverse palette of fabrics, colours, silhouettes that oscillates between the old-world regalia and the modern repertoire. Launching the collection, Sara also featured in a video clip shot in Jaipur. Talking about the collection and the music video, Sara said she loved the whole vibe and concept of the bridal wear and the shoot.

"The collection is so diverse, it's ethnic yet modern, experimental and fun. It felt great to play the bride of Manish Malhotra, especially when there is no bridegroom involved. I love Manish, his clothes, and his vibe. The soundtrack, it's so soulful and sits brilliantly with the collection. I personally loved two pieces; my favourite look of the season is either the wine silk lehenga with gold metallic thread or the black raw silk lehenga with antique gold embroidery," IANS quoted Sara as saying.