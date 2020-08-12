Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARAALIKHAN_SHINES Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes Sara Ali Khan on birthday with cute childhood photo with father Saif

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan turned a year older today. The actress rang in her birthday with a sweet celebration by cutting cakes. Sharing pictures from her mid-night birthday bash, Sara expressed her happiness. The pictures showed her posing in front of a decorated wall with balloons and 'happy birthday' tags. On the special occasion, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to social media to wish her. Sharing a cute throwback picture of Sara with her father Saif Ali Khan, Kareena wished that the Atrangi Re actress eat a lot of pizza on her birthday.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful @saraalikhan95...Eat loads of pizza....Big hug." The photo shows baby Sara feeding father Saif. The picture appears to be taken during one of Sara's visits to Saif's shoot. Check out the post here-

Sara Ali Khan's birthday celebrations included balloons, cakes and unicorns. In one of the photos that she shared on Instagram, a unicorn birthday banner can be seen in the backdrop. Also, one of the cakes read, "Happy birthday, Appa Jaan", probably arranged by her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Check out the pictures here-

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput in the film Kedarnath. Then she was seen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba and Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. She will next be seen in David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan and Aanand L. Rai's Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage