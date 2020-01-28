Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sara Ali Khan shares before transformation video and you will be surprised

Sara Ali Khan never fails to amaze us when it comes to her drastic transformation from flab to fab. The actress was suffering was PCOD and weighed 96 Kgs. Soon after she decided to enter the world of glamour, Sara took matters into her hands and underwent strict training and diet to lose weight. The way she looks now is proof enough that it worked wonders for her. On Tuesday, Sara Ali Khan decided to give fans a sneak peek into her old self and shared a hilarious video.

Sara posted a video from the days when she was 96 Kgs. She is seen sitting on a flight along with her friends and getting goofy. She wrote, “Presenting Sara ka Sara Sara...Let’s make ‘light’ of what it was... Let’s also make it lighter than what it was” She also gave credit to fitness expert Namrata Purohit for her transformation. Even today, Sara works out with Namrata and is often seen leaving the gym with her. Check out the video here-

Soon after she posted the video, fans started pouring their love on her and also lauded her for the transformation. One Instagram user wrote, “What a transformation it is sara..keep the hard work going..lots of love” Another said, “inspiration for many.”

This is not the first tome that Sara has shared her old self with the fans. Earlier, the actress shared another cute picture of herself with mother Amrita Singh and even trolled herself with it. She wrote, “Throwback to when I couldn’t be thrown back...#beautyinblack”

Talking about her fitness journey, Sara earlier said, "For me, it all started in New York. I weighed 96kg and had a year to go before I graduated. The transition from pizza to salad and from lethargy to cardio is how I kickstarted my fitness journey. I simply started eating healthy and began working out when in New York. There were so many different types of classes in that city, from functional training to boxing to cycling. But because I was so overweight at the start, it was more about cardio-heavy workouts like walking, cycling and hitting the treadmillso that I could lose the weight before entering the intermediate forms of exercise."

The actress will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan. The film will hit the screens on Valentines Day. She also has David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 in the pipeline with Varun Dhawan opposite her.

