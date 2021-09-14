Sanjay Dutt shares about his career's first ever shot for debut film Rocky

Follow us on Image Source : PR FETCH Sanjay Dutt

Having worked in the industry for over three decades Sanjay Dutt has pulled off some huge feats. As the actor is gearing up for multiple releases he opened up about his debut film and how he performed his own stunts in the movies. On the sets of a reality show, Sanjay Dutt was asked about Rocky being his first film and how was his experience.

"I was nervous. I was a new comer, think about the kind of pressure that was in me. The shooting was in Kashmir and my first shot was to scream and jump, shouting 'help'. Mr. Suresh was there and he didn't think I could pull off the stunt in one go. I assured him I can, saying, yes Suresh uncle and he replied saying not to refer to him as uncle here, here he was Master Suresh. I looked at my dad and he told me look at him and here what he was saying. There were around 50 to 60 people there and I was very nervous. First shot of my life, lights, sound, camera everything is ready to go. I had to yell 'help' and jump. When I did that everyone was silent and I wanted to cry thinking what has happened, no one was saying anything. After a brief pause Mr. Suresh said done and started clapping," the actor shared.

Opening up on performing his stunts in his debut film, Rocky, he added, "I had to learn to ride a bike to perform all those stunts. I have done all my stunts myself. All the heroes of that time had this thing where they all wanted to do their own stunt. Be it going through a glass or to ride, fall, etc. I have jumped from 65 feet, there were boxes there (no airbags)."

When filmmaker Anurag Basu and others praised him and said that own stunt performing actors is what is missing in present day, Sanjay smiled and said, "Will bring that back".

Meanwhile, the actor looks forward to the release of films like 'Toolsidas Junior', 'Shamshera' and the much-awaited 'KGF Chapter 2'.