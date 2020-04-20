Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sanjay Dutt's wife Manyata and kids stuck in Dubai, actor says he's now worried

Sanjay Dutt revealed that his wife Maanayata Dutt and kids Shahraan and Iqra as they are currently stationed in Dubai. They had flown to Dubai before the lockdown was announced in India to combat the further spread of Coronavirus. Although, the Kalank actor is having multiple facetime chats with his family members, he is worried about their safety. Sanjay Dutt, while talking to a leading daily, opened up about how much he is missing his wife and children while being alone in Mumbai.

Furthermore, Sanjay Dutt compared the lockdown to his jail life and said that one thing is common in both the phases.

Recently, Sanjay Dutt came forward to aid India in its battle against the pandemic. The actor decided to meals to over a thousand underprivileged families across Mumbai. Dutt confirmed the same in an official tweet which read, "This is a time of grave crisis for the entire country. Everybody is helping each other in any way they can, even if it means by just staying home and practising social distancing. I am just trying to do my bit to help out as many people as I can,"

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt has a busy year ahead. His impressive line-up of films includes KGF Chapter 2, Torbaaz, Sadak 2 and Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The actor was last seen in the 2019 period drama Panipat, starring Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor. He also starred in Prasthaanam, alongside Ali Fazal and Manisha Koirala, in 2019.

