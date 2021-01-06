Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata's stunning picture makes Trishala go 'wow’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAANAYATA DUTT Maanayata Dutt shares stunning picture of herself

Actor Sanjay Dutt’s wife, Maanayata Dutt, who is quite active on social media has shared a new picture of herself on Instagram. She often treats fans with sweet and adorable pictures of her family and kids, Iqra and Shahraan. Recently, she shared a stunning picture of herself, which impressed her fans completely. One such compliment came from her husband’s daughter, Trishala Dutt.

“Oh wow,” Trishala wrote in the comments section of the post, which showed Maanayata sporting a green and blue printed dress.

In the picture, she can be seen wearing a beautiful neckpiece. With her hair open and minimal makeup, she completed the look with tan-coloured strappy heels. She captioned her post, “2021 affirmation: evolution, balance, wisdom, prosperity, love and health are going to be powerfully manifested for me....I am willing! I am grateful! I am ready! #notetoself #selfbelief #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod.”

Recently, she posted a, adorable picture with her daughter Iqra where they were seen twinning in white night suits. The mother-daughter duo was all smiles for the camera. uploading the cute picture, she wrote, “To me you are a thousand little gifts all wrapped into one #growinguptoofast #aboutlastnight #twinning #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod.”

Earlier, Maanayata penned a special note for husband-actor Sanjay Dutt, calling him 'Ram'. Maanayata through her social media handle told her fans that there is truly no one like her husband. Taking to her Instagram handle, Maanayata shared a video, wherein Sanjay Dutt was seen worshipping and wrote a heartfelt note for him, saying, “Dedicating this Dussehra to someone who has been such an inspiration not only to me, but to so many others. Life has thrown many difficulties at him, but he has always fought back with patience, grace and love. And when we thought we finally had peace, life there yet another challenge. Today he has once again proven that a positive mind can win and conquer the worst situation with resilience and courage!."

"There is truly no one like you Sanju, you taught me when the going gets tough, the tough gets going. You are my strength, my pride, My Ram!! #vijayadashami bhava!! Wishing everyone peace and prosperity #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod,” she added.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in K.G.F Chapter 2.