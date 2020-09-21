Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAHULMITTRA Sanjay Dutt's close friend & producer Rahul Mittra, wife and son test COVID-19 positive

With unlock coming into force, a lot of people have been left in extreme risk of getting infected with the novel coronavirus. A similar scenario happened with Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's close friend and 'Torbaaz' producer Rahul Mittra who tested COVID-19 positive days after he shifted to his plush house in Vasant Vihar in Delhi. Not just him but his wife and son have also tested positive for the virus, as per a report by ETimes. The family of four has isolated themselves while the young daughter Sara is managing everything else except cooking since the family has a cook.

Speaking to ETimes, Rahul said, "Thankfully, we have a cook. Else we would have been in a bigger mess. There's so much work yet to be done in putting things in the right places in this new house and three of us suddenly find ourselves so helpless."

Speaking about how it all began, Rahul told the portal, "Four days after her, my son and I tested positive. Well, nobody can trace this virus from where it comes to you. But let me tell you that it hasn't been very kind to us. We are not asymptomatic- cough, cold and fever, we are having it all. Until yesterday, I was barely able to talk because of the cough being persistent."

The producer reveals that the family members are also missing their pet dogs since they can barely wave to them through an outlet present in their loos. Not only this, he even said that they use their cell phones to communicate with their daughter.

He continued, "We can't talk for long as it exhausts us. COVID-19 when it comes with symptoms is not easy. We are grateful to God that we don't have any co-morbidities."

Rahul is known for producing films like-- 'Sahib Biwi Aur Gangster' series, 'Sarkar 3', 'Revolver Rani' and 'Bullet Raja.'

