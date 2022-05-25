Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SANJAYDUTT Sanjay Dutt remembers father Sunil Dutt on death anniversary: You were always there to guide and protect me

On his father's 17th death anniversary, actor Sanjay Dutt remembered late veteran star Sunil Dutt and said that he was always there to guide and protect him. Sanjay posted a throwback picture posing with his father and wrote: "Through thick and thin, you were always there to guide and protect me. You were my strength, inspiration and support in every need... the best a son could ask for. You will always be in my heart Dad, I miss you!"

Sunil died of a heart attack on May 25, 2005 at his residence in Mumbai, two weeks before his 76th birthday. Earlier this, month, Sanjay remembered his mother and veteran actress Nargis on her 41st death anniversary. The actor shared a heartfelt note about his mother the late Nargis Dutt on her death anniversary.

He wrote a heart-touching caption: "Not a single moment goes by when I don't remember you. Ma, you were the basis of my life and the strength of my soul." "I wish my wife and kids would have met you for you to give them all your love and blessings. I miss you today and every day!"

Sanjay was last seen in the blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 2' starring Yash. The film broke many records globally and the character of 'Adheera' also garnered immense love from the audience.

He has a motley of films lined up for release. The actor will next be seen in 'Prithviraj' starring Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shamshera' and 'Ghudchadi'.