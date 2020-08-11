Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANJAY DUTT Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer: Reports

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer, say reports. It has also been reported that the 61-year-old actor will soon be flying to the US for medical treatment. A close friend of the actor spoke to Bollywood Hungama and said, "Baba is devastated. He has little children. Fortunately, they are in Dubai right now with their mother. But breaking this awful news to them would be an ordeal.” Furthermore, the friend also added that though Sanjay Dutt is pretty shaken he is also certain of being cured. “It is curable. He needs instant and rigorous treatment for which he leaves immediately", the friend was quoted as saying to the publication.

Sanjay Dutt was taken to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital on August 8 after complaining of breathlessness and chest discomfort. He announced in a tweet that his test for COVID-19 was negative. He was discharged from the hospital on August 10.

Earlier in the day, Sanjay Dutt conveyed to fans that he is taking a break from work for medical treatment. Sharing a note on Twitter, the 61-year-old actor wrote, "Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon."

The news of Sanjay Dutt being diagnosed with lung cancer has shocked the Bollywood industry and fans alike. They are now taking to social media to wsih the Sadak 2 actor a speedy recovery.

