Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANJANASANGHI Sanjana Sanghi reacts to Dil Bechara response: Fans gave Sushant Singh Rajput the tribute he deserved

Actress Sanjana Sanghi received a grand welcome from the viewers as she made her acting debut with the recently released film Dil Bechara. While the film earned much attention due to Sushant Singh Rajput, it was his last film, fans lauded Sanjana's acting as Kizzie Basu. Reacting to the response for the film, Sanjana said, "Like the power of earnest and honest work. These two years, only the team knows the kind of blood and passion we put into it. The thing with filmmaking is, there’s a lag between when we work and when the audience sees it. In that lag, is the troublesome time, the perception is different from reality. It taught me that true honesty still has place in this world. It taught me the power of love of fans"

Dil Bechara ditched the traditional theatrical release and premiered on the OTT platform due to the COVID19 pandemic in July. The film also broke many records on YouTube and otherwise. Talking about the same to Hindustan Times, she said, "For the audience, it’s just a film, but for us as artistes, over two years of our life went into this. Sushant and I did it together, and from the first reading, they are all such stark, clear memories. Literally, when I think, I’m back in that room again, shooting in Jamshedpur, such a complicated, emotional narrative we were telling. It really required us to be in tune on another level."

She added, "I know how much strength I have derived from crores of people blessing our film, and helping Sushant get the tribute that he deserves. This is the only balm amidst all these tough things."

Talking about her experience of working with Sushant, Sanjana was all praise as she revealed that she found a friend and partner in him. She shared that the late actor would guide her at every step and give his perspective about things and would also want to listen to hers.

She said, "We really needed to be in touch with each other and our craft. It was yin and yang kind of situation. I depended on him a lot and vice versa, there was a lot of perspective he drew from me. We would typically think a debutante would entirely depend on a senior actor, he was so humble and generous with his love and advice, he wanted it in equal amounts. I found a friend and partner through and through."

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara became the first Indian film to get 10 on 10 ratings on IMDb within minutes of its release. The film shows Sushant Singh Rajput as Manny who is suffering from osteosarcoma while Sanjana Sanghi plays the role of Kizie Basu battling thyroid cancer.

Watch Dil Bechara: Trailer

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage