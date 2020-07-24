Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANJANASANGHI Sanjana Sanghi's heartfelt note for her Manny aka Sushant Singh Rajput because it's #DilBecharaDay

It's Dil Bechara day today! Fans all over the world will celebrate the last film of actor Sushant Singh Rajput that is all set to release worldwide at 7:30 pm on Disney+Hostar. The film marks the debut of director Mukesh Chhabra and actress Sanjana Sanghi. Sanjana who will be seen playing the role of Kizie Basu in the film took it as an opportunity to share a heartfelt note for her Manny aka Sushant and prayed for everyone's peace, positivity and calm a few hours before the release of the film. Sharing a throwback picture with the late actor, she wrote alongside, "My Manny, I hope you’re looking over us, blessing us, and smiling upon us as we are, looking up at you, searching for you, in equal parts awe and disbelief. As @castingchhabra so correctly said, how could both our debut films ever be his last? Life is just so not fair.

Thank you for giving us the strength in ways known and unknown to somehow brave through this incredibly tough path. We can feel the strength every minute. It’s the only silver lining amidst so many dark clouds. The day apparently has come. It’s #DilBecharaDay Here’s praying for peace, positivity and calm to each and everyone. Milte hain. Jald. @roo_cha thank you, for everything."

Have a look at her post here:

A few hours ago she shared a video filled with fond memories of 'Asli Hero' Sushant and wrote, "#DilBechara - Ek Film, Endless Yaadein | July 24th, aa gaya hai. Yakeen nahi hota. These moments we all as a team, would trade anything to relive. Humara Hero, asli hero. Thank you for this, castingchhabra Posted @withregram • @castingchhabra उसके बारे में था में बात करना बड़ा मुश्किल होता है क्योंकि वो है साथ में."

Meanwhile, Popular Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie broke the internet after he shared a video paying tribute to late Sushant who was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14. In the video, he said, "Police say that he died of suicide but at least personally that someone lives in the moment..I cannot make sense out of committing suicide and there's been this whole controversy and theories about did he really commit suicide or what happened..I don't want to get into that but want it just to be a video attributing him because I think he's a cool dude and I wanted to share with my audience."

Check it out:

Watch 'Dil Bechara' trailer here:

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage