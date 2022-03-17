CONFIRMED! Sangram Singh to tie the knot with Payal Rohatgi in July

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANGRAM SINGH Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi

Actress Payal Rohatgi is going strong in Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp. Ever since she participated in the reality show, Payal has been making headlines. Whether it's her bold statements about certain issues or her silence towards others, Payal has been successful in grabbing eyeballs. Yet again, the actress managed to be in the news but for a different reason. Her partner, Arjuna award-winning wrestler Sangram Singh announced that he will tie the knot with Payal Rohatgi, this year. Yes! you heard it right.

A day before Holi, Sangram Singh confirmed that he will soon be marrying Payal. Taking to Twitter, he shared, "Payal is a very nice girl. We both are alike, yet different. Every couple should have the same mindset and lifestyle. We had planned a wedding in March but both had work commitments. So we will get married closer to my birthday in July. God bless everyone".

The couple has been dating each other for more than 8 years.

Sangram Singh also announced that he is returning to wrestling this year and is going to play matches in Dubai very soon.

For the unversed, Payal and Sangram met each other in the reality show Survivor India. After the show, they started dating. Narrating her story, Payal in an interview revealed that before meeting Sangram in the reality show, she had once met him when she was travelling from Delhi to Agra. Her car broke down on the highway and Sangram helped her then. After which, the two also shared phone numbers. But never called.

Later, the duo fell in love on the reality show. Also, Payal and Sangram did a film together, called 'Night'. Apart from this, both also participated in the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 7' in the year 2015. Also Read: Lock Upp: Ali Merchant opens up to Payal Rohatgi about cheating on ex-wife Sara Khan when she was in Bigg Boss

Meanwhile, Payal Rohatgi is a Bollywood actress who appeared in films like 36 China Town, Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai and Dil Kabaddi.