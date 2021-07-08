VIDEO: Sambhavna Seth, her husband Avinash apologise for hurting sentiments of Adivasi community

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMBHAVNASETHOFFICIAL Sambhavna Seth, her husband Avinash apologise

Actress Sambhavna Seth and her husband Avinash Dwivedi faced the heat from the netizens after their video went viral. The Adivasi community was offended by the duo for their usage of certain words. The video was uploaded on June 16. After being slammed by the netizens, Sambhavna and Avinash took to Instagram to share another video apologizing for hurting the sentiments of a certain community. The duo also pulled down the controversial video.

In the video, the duo said, "We had created a video on June 16 and we have now realized that the language used in that video belonged to the Adivasi community from Jharkhand. The community comprises more than 1 lakh people and many of their sentiments have been hurt. Our intention was just to make people laugh through our humorous video. It wasn't our intention to demean anyone or any community. We don't have a script, so, in the flow, we tend to speak inappropriate words and go wrong. We would want to apologise to all our subscribers, to the Adivasi and the non-Adivasi community because even we were hurt after reading the comments by the viewers."

Sambhavna shared the video saying, "Apologising to the whole Adivasi community with @imavinashdwivedi.. We are also hurt because you are hurt."

Adding to their apology, Sambhavna said, "We didn't realise that we made a mistake unless the people commented on Instagram and tagged us. We have taken down that video for your respect because we would never want to hurt any community. Our only intention is to spread love. We assure you we will never hurt any community here or anywhere in the world. With folded handed, we apologise to everyone. If at all again, we make a mistake, please let us know because it's important to know our mistakes."

Lately, many TV stars have been under the scanner for misuse of certain words that have offended a certain community. Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta was booked in Haryana’s Hansi town on a complaint by National Alliance for Dalit Human Rights convenor Rajat Kalsan. The Hansi police lodged the FIR against Dutta under various provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The complainant has alleged that Dutta made derogatory remarks against people belonging to the scheduled caste.

On the other hand, Yuvika Chaudhary also landed herself into trouble for making a reference to a certain community and saying she does not want to be ‘look like them. She was brutally trolled by netizens who also made the hashtag 'Arrest Yuvika Chaudhary' one of the top trends on Twitter. Soon, Yuvika issued a clarification that read, "Hi guys I didn’t kw the meaning about that word wt I used in my last vlog I didn’t mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone I apologise to each n every one I hope you understand love you all."