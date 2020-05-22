Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SAMANTHARUTHPRABHUOFFL Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares family picture from Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's roka ceremony

A day after actor Rana Daggubati shared some lovely pictures from his roka ceremony with fiance Miheeka Bajaj, friend and Telugu actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a complete family picture from the happy occasion. The Super Deluxe actress thanked the new couple for giving the 'best news of 2020' and also extended her best wishes to them. Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old actress shared the picture and wrote, "Thankyou for bringing us the best news of 2020 @ranadaggubati @miheeka ... here’s to your happily ever after".

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared a picture of husband and actor Naga Chaitanya as she couldn't help gushing about how good he looked. "After sending mommy , aunties , sister , friends , very straight male friends it’s now Instagram’s turn .. 'See eee my husband looks so handsome no..husband is somewhere digging a large pit to jump into right now", the actress captioned the picture.

Also Read: Who is Miheeka Bajaj, Rana Daggubati's beautiful fiance? In pictures

Rana Daggubati announced news of his proposal on May 12, 2020. The actor is rumoured to be planning a December wedding, or at least prepare for the wedding once the lockdown in over and things go back to normal.

The couple had been dating since quite some time. Interestingly, even though they both are based in Hyderabad, they first met at a Bollywood party in Mumbai and hit it off instantly.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage