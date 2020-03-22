Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan urges fans to take coronavirus precautions seriously: Yeh Zindagi Ka Sawaal Hai (Watch Video)

In a powerful message, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has requested everyone to take the coronavirus crisis very seriously. The Bharat actor took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a video on how one must follow coronavirus precautions in an adequate manner and not spread fake news in regard to the deadly disease. He also pointed out that how everyone thinks that they will not be infected with the virus and, there lies the big problem.

"Namaste everyone. How are you all? I am Salman Khan. First of all, I would like to thank everyone right from health professionals to police officials who have dedicated their time in fighting coronavirus. Thank you very very much. I would like to appeal to everyone to take this crisis seriously. Please don't spread fake news. Yeh Zindagi Ka Sawaal Hai. Please do the needful", Salman Khan says in his message to all. Watch it here:

Meanwhile, as the film industry comes to a standstill during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, celebs are finding new and innovating things to spend their time during their off days from shoot. Salman Khan has turned to sketching.

Recently, the 54-year-old actor shared a video of himself as he indulged in a sketching session. In the video, Salman sketched a man and a woman in black. Before starting he says, “The way we dress -- this is perhaps the best thing our culture has ever done.” He went on to sketch the portrait as hums Hrithik Roshan-Ameesha Patel's song, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

On the work front, Salman Khan s currently busy with the shooting of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is directed by Prabhudheva, who earlier called the shots on the Salman Khan films Wanted (2009) and Dabangg 3 (2019). Salman and Disha were seen together in last year's Bharat.

