Salman Khan thanks fans for abiding lockdown rules: God bless and protect each and everyone

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan thanks fans for abiding lockdown rules

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been encouraging fans to keep indoors and take the precautionary measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. A few days ago, he had revealed in a video about being stranded along with nephew Nirvaan at his Panvel residence. Now, the actor has taken to his social media to thank his fans for abiding by the lockdown rules and expressed his gratitude for listening to his request.

Sharing pictures of the empty streets, Salman Khan wrote, “Wah! Thank u for listening n understanding the gravity of this situation the country is in. God bless n protect each n every 1.” Check out-

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has come forward to support the daily wage workers of the film industry. Salman had pledged to bear the expenses of 25,000 workers from the film industry amidst the lockdown due to COVID-19. Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) received the account details from 19,000 workers. Some of the workers voluntarily said that their financial condition was stable to sail through this pandemic and insisted that FWICE helped those who need the monetary help badly. The actor has already begun to transfer the amount into the accounts of the daily wage earners.

When India TV contacted Salman Khan's manager and spokesperson Mr. Jordy Patel regarding this initiative, he said: "We have started distributing money to all individual accounts of the daily wage workers as per list sent by federation about 18550 approx. Salman feels that this crisis is not going to end soon so he has pledged that he will again give the workers money next month to overcome their daily needs and required they will he will decide on the third month as well".

On the other hand, fans have been waiting to witness Salman's magic on the big screen with his next film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film was scheduled to hit the screens on May 22. However, it is most likely to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the shutdown on all television and film production work due to the outbreak, the last leg of the filming is yet to be complete.

'Radhe' will be pushed ahead for sure. We have got two songs to shoot, there is some patch work left of about five days or so, we also have editing that is left. We don't know when the situation will be normal and when we can shoot and finish our pending work, a source close to the production told PTI.

