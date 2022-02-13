Salman Khan sings 'Lag Jaa Gale' in emotional tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMAN KHAN Salman Khan

The Indian entertainment industry lost a valuable gem on February 6, when Bharat Ratna awardee, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar left for her heavenly abode after multiple organ failure. She was 92. While the nation is still recuperating from the loss and mourning her demise, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took to his verified Instagram account to pay a musical tribute to the legend.

Salman posted a video in which he could be seen singing Lata's one of the most memorable songs-- 'Lag Jaa Gale'. "Never has been, never will be any1 like u Lataji...," he captioned the video. Take a look:

Earlier on Feb 6, the day when Lata Mangeshkar passed away, Salman took to Twitter to share a picture with the singer and wrote, "U will be missed our nightingale. But ur voice shall live with us forever ... #RIPLataji (sic)."

Lata Mangeshkar was cremated at Shivaji Park on Sunday-- February 6 in Mumbai with full state honours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present at the funeral of the celebrated singer. Several celebrities including Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan among others also paid their last respects to the iconic singer at Shivaji Park on Sunday. For the uninformed, Lata Mangeshkar had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

On the work front, Salman has resumed shooting for his upcoming thriller 'Tiger 3' with actress Katrina Kaif. His next 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' has been locked for Eid 2023.

In 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', Salman will be presented in a completely new avatar. The look is currently being decided upon. It also stars Pooja Hegde. She is playing a traditional small-town girl opposite Salman's character. 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' is directed by Farhad Samji.

-- with agency inputs