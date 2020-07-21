Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMANKHAN Salman Khan enjoys planting rice with Iulia Vantur and others at Panvel farmhouse. Watch video

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has found his love-- in farming! Looking at his current social media posts, it seems that the actor is enjoying experimenting with his newfound passion. A few days back he shared few photos of himself from drenched with mud after working in the rice field later which another video of the actor driving a tractor went viral. Yet again he has treated his fans with another video in which not just Salman but a lot of people including his friend Iulia Vantur can be seen planting rice saplings on the field. The video even had the music of 'Saare Jahaan Se Acha' playing in the background. Giving fans an insight into how he is done with the plantations, the Kick star wrote alongside, "Rice plantation done . ."

Before this, Salman shared how he enjoyed farming and driving the tractor in the fields on the weekend. Taking to Twitter, the Dabangg actor shared a video in which he was seen wearing a basic t-shirt and black lowers while driving a tractor over the field and helping others in farming. Captioning the same he wrote, "Farminggg."

Not just him, even Iulia sometime back shared a picture from the muddy field and wrote, "I spent many of my summer holidays at the country side as a child and I use to enjoy helping my grandparents working the land, planting seeds, taking care of the animals. It is very rewarding. I’ve never planted rice before so this was a new experience for me. About this experience I ll share more very soon on my youtube chanel. Subscribe to my youtube chanel fast."

Salman's first photo from the rice field was captioned, "Daane daane pe likha hota hai khane wale Ka naam... jai jawan ! jai kissan !"

After which he shared another picture drenched in mud and wrote, "Respect to all the farmers . ."

On the work front, Salman was last seen in the 2019 film Bharat opposite Katrina Kaif. His next project Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is been directed by Prabhu Deva and features Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.

