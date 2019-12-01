Image Source : TWITTER Salman Khan on Hyderabad murder: Let betii bachao not be just a campaign

Salman Khan is the latest Bollywood celebrity to have expressed concern, shock and dismay over the raper and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad. The superstar took to social media on Saturday evening and spoke out on the incident that has filled the entire nation with anger and disgust. Salman made two posts on Twitter and asked the fellow citizens to work more actively towards protecting women. The actor added that this is high time we should get together to fight against crimes against women and not let ‘beti bachao’ to be a mere campaign.

Salman’s first tweet read, “#JusticeForPriyankaReddy These r the worst kind of shaitans disguised in the human form! The pain, torture n death of innocent women like nirbhaya n Priyanka Reddy should now get us together n put an end to such shaitans who live among us, before any other innocent woman…(1/2)” (sic)

He went on to say, “…n their family go through this extreme agony n loss as this has to be stopped. Let betii bachao not be just a campaign. This is the time to let these demons know that v all stand together. May Priyanka’s soul rest in peace #JusticeForPriyankaReddy”

Earlier, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share his views on the case, calling for stricter laws to combat the rising number of crimes against women in the country. "We seem to be losing it as a society. It has been 7 yrs to the gut-wrenching #Nirbhaya case & our moral fabric continues to be in pieces. We need stricter laws. This needs to STOP!" he tweeted.

