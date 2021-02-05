Image Source : FILE IMAGE Salman Khan: Music is one thing that will never die

Superstar Salman Khan, who has been roped in as brand ambassador of the music reality show Indian Pro Music League, says music is something that will continue to entertain the audience, no matter what. Salman has recorded several film songs in a career of over three decades, and he released three special songs -- Pyaar Corona, Tere bina and Bhai bhai -- last year during lockdown.

Asked if he would sing on the upcoming show, he replied: "You (audience) will see it. When you watch the show, you will realise what is there in it. It is a unique music league where we will try to present different forms of music to the audience."

"During lockdown, the only thing which was there was music. Everyone was creating music during that period, including me. I made three songs and we uploaded these on my YouTube channel, which have been appreciated by people. Music is one such thing which will never die off," said the Bollywood superstar.

Talking about the new show, he added: "We have earlier seen different kinds of sports leagues. This league will be on the same lines and will have a lot of energy. We are trying to take it on a bigger scale, and every year we will try to bring this music league to the audience. I just hope that the best team wins the show."

The league will comprise six teams led by celebrities from Bollywood, cricket, and the music world. These include Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, and Suresh Raina.

Big names from the music world such as Asees Kaur, Mika Singh, Akriti Kakar, Shaan, Neha Bhasin, composer Sajid, Shilpa Rao, Kailash Kher, Bhoomi Trivedi, Javed Ali, Payal Dev, and Ankit Tiwari will be the captains of these teams.

The show will go on air in February. It will air on Zee TV and Zee5.

On the film front, Salman will next be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick 2 with Jacqueline Fernandez and Mahesh Manjrekar's Antim: The Final Truth. His line-up also includes Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, besides Farhad Samji's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Pooja Hegde, and Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Disha Patani.