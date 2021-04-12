Image Source : INSTGARAM/SALMAN KHAN Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj launch teaser of Major; pay tribute to martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan

The teaser of Major, starring Telugu actor Adivi Sesh as 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan, was launched in three languages by three big stars on Monday. Salman Khan launched the Hindi teaser. Mahesh Babu, who also produces the film, launched the Telugu teaser while Prithviraj Sukumaran launched the Malayali version.

Salman Khan took to his Twitter and shared the teaser. He also wrote, "Isse kehte hain dhamakedaar teaser! Really happy and proud to launch this. Congratulations to the team.. and salute to Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. #MajorTeaser"

Mahesh Babu tweeted, "An attempt to honour the legacy of an unsung hero... The start of a MAJOR journey!! Hope you all like it! #MajorTeaser."

Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote while launching the teaser, "Really happy to launch the Malayalam teaser for this super exciting film.Kudos to the entire team & salute to #MajorSandeep! #MajorTeaser."

Yesterday, Telugu actor Adivi Sesh who will play the leading role shared the news of the mega satr teaser launch. He tweeted, "3 Superstars come together to launch #MajorTeaser in 3 Languages! HONOURED! @urstrulymahesh sir backed this project from day one. #Telugu @beingsalmankhan Bhai for launching the #Hindi Teaser & @therealprithvi sir for the #Malayalam version. Thank you for the grace."

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Major will mark Mahesh Babu's debut in the production. Major is being shot in Hindi and Telugu and will be dubbed in Malayalam. The film is a biographical drama based on the life of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan. "Major" is set to release on July 2.

South actor Adivi Shesh is playing the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the film. It is directed by Sashi Kiran. The film also stars Shobhita Dhulipala as an NRI Pramoda, trapped as a hostage. Sobhita Dhulipala on Friday unveiled her look in the upcoming film Major.