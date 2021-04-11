Image Source : TWITTER/ADIVI SESH, SALMAN KHAN Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu & Prithviraj to launch teaser of Major; see Nani's early reaction

Actor Salman Khan will be launching the Hindi teaser of the upcoming multilingual film Major inspired by the life of 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Telugu actor Adivi Sesh will play the leading role. While the Hindi teaser will be launched by Salman, the Telugu teaser will be launched by actor Mahesh Babu and the Malayalam version by actor Prithviraj Sukumaran on April 12.

Sesh took to Instagram on Sunday, to make the announcement: "3 Superstars come together to launch #MajorTeaser in 3 Languages! HONOURED! @urstrulymahesh sir backed this project from day one. #Telugu @beingsalmankhan Bhai for launching the #Hindi Teaser & @therealprithvi sir for the #Malayalam version. Thank you for the grace."

After Sesh's announcement, Nani wrote that he has already watched the glimpse of the film. He tweeted, "the BEST teaser I have watched in a very long time."

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Major will mark Mahesh Babu's debut in the production. Major is being shot in Hindi and Telugu and will be dubbed in Malayalam. The film is a biographical drama based on the life of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan. "Major" is set to release on July 2.

South actor Adivi Shesh is playing the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the film. It is directed by Sashi Kiran. The film also stars Shobhita Dhulipala as an NRI Pramoda, trapped as a hostage. Sobhita Dhulipala on Friday unveiled her look in the upcoming film Major.

Introducing her character on Instagram with an image, Sobhita captioned: "I am Pramoda in #MajorTheFilm. I think of her as a lion-hearted lullaby."

In the poster, Sobhita can be seen hugging a little girl with terrified expressions. She can be seen amid the chaos. The poster reads, "In the face of fear... she found courage."

-with IANS inputs