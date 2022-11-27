Sunday, November 27, 2022
     
Salman Khan and his Love co-star Revathi to reunite after 32 years? Deets inside

Salman Khan will be seen with his Love co-star Revathi after 32 years. The actor revealed the details while Revathi and Kajol came on Bigg Boss 16 for promoting their upcoming film, 'Salaam Venky'.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Updated on: November 27, 2022 16:09 IST
Salman Khan
Image Source : VOOT Salman Khan and Revathi on the sets of Bigg Boss 16

The Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan is all set to reunite with actress Revathi after 32 years. Both the actors were last seen in the iconic romantic drama, 'Love' which was released in 1991. Currently, Salman is busy hosting the famous reality show Bigg Boss 16. In the last episode, the actor welcomed Kajol and Revathi to the show for the promotion of their upcoming movie 'Salaam Venky'.  The film is directed by Revathi and it also stars Vishal Jethwa in an important role. While addressing Revathi, Salman Khan revealed that the duo will be reuniting for his upcoming movie 'Tiger 3'.

In the 1991 love drama, Salman and Revathi were prominent characters. It was among the most cherished movies. The song, 'Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya' from the movie continues to be a favorite. We will now see them onscreen after 32 years. Though not much was revealed about the character Revathi will be playing, the news of their collaboration is authentic. Tiger 3 is the third installment of the Tiger franchise. Katrina Kaif also appears in the Maneesh Sharma-directed movie. Emraan Hashmi will reportedly play a significant role in the third installment, while Shah Rukh Khan will make a special appearance in the movie.

Tiger 3 was earlier slated to release on Eid 2023. Recently, the makers unveiled the new release date. Now, the film will be released on Diwali 2023. Salman shared the poster and wrote, "Tiger has a new date... Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only on a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu." 

Apart from Tiger 3, Salman has 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. The film is being directed by Farhad Samji and it also stars Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill. He also has 'Kick 2' with Jacqueline Fernandez and 'No Entry' sequel in the pipeline. 

 

