Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser goes viral; Bhai fans give roaring cheer | VIDEO

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser goes viral: Salman Khan is back in action avatar for his upcoming film. The actor has released the teaser video of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and the video has gone viral on social media. Videos of Bhai fans cheering loud for the actor in cinema halls are making rounds on the Internet. In the short clips, fans could be seen enthralled as the Bollywood superstar makes a starry appearance on the big screen.

In the teaser, Salman is seen fighting against a number of goons single handedly and showing off his swift moves. In the videos, that have already gone viral fans can be seen clapping, whistling and screaming as they enjoy the glimpses of their beloved mega superstar. Check out the video of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser being played with Pathaan shows:

The audience got to see Bollywood's two biggest superstars - Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan - together in the same cinema halls as the teaser of Salman's upcoming film, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' was patched with SRK's 'Pathaan' in theatres across the country on Wednesday, January 25. The makers planned a unique approach for the unit launch which is 'theatres first', the motion units were first launched on big screens in the theatres and will be followed by a digital release.

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' has been directed by Farhad Samji, who earlier helmed the Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Bachchhan Paandey'. 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films Production, also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.

Coming back to Pathaan, the film starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham alongside SRK presents the story of an Indian spy who can get into any system or circle given his stealth and chameleon like abilities to merge with the world that he resides in. The film is the first of SRK's three films after a hiatus of over four years for the actor. Earlier, he was seen in the 2018 movie 'Zero' which tanked badly at the box office.

