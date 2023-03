Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Salman Khan gets big relief from Bombay High court

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan gets big relief from the Bombay High Court in connection to the 2019 assault case. The actor is exempted from appearing in the Andheri court and his summons have also been quashed. The Bombay High Court ordered to reject the FIR registered against Salman. In 2019, journalist Ashok Pandey lodged an FIR against the actor for assault.

