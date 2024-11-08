Salman Khan gets another death threat, person who wrote song on him also gets threatened

Follow us on Image Source : X Salman Khan gets another death threat on Friday

Bollywood actor Salman Khan's troubles do not seem to be ending anytime soon. After the old threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang, now the superstar has received another death threat. This time too, the Bishnoi gang is said to be involved in this threat. This threat is not directly for Salman but for the person who wrote the song on him. The Mumbai Police Traffic Department received a threatening message for Salman Khan. In the message sent, a song written on Lawrence Bishnoi and Salman was mentioned. This message was sent around Friday midnight.

This is what was said in the threat

The Mumbai Police is now investigating this matter. After receiving the threatening message, a case will be registered under the protocol and the accused who sent the message will be searched. At present, according to the information received from police sources, the person sending the message has mentioned a song written on Salman and Lawrence Bishnoi and said that he will not spare the person who wrote the song and the person who wrote the song will be killed within 1 month. It was also said that if Salman Khan has the courage, then he can try and save the content creator.

Shah Rukh Khan also got threats on Thursday

It is worth noting that Shah Rukh Khan also received death threats yesterday. A threatening message was given to SRK in a phone call received at Mumbai's police station. Now just a day after this, Salman Khan has received a threat again. Recently, the murder of former MLA Baba Siddiqui shocked everyone. Lawrence Bishnoi's gang took responsibility for this incident and its strings were also linked to Salman Khan's case. Baba Siddiqui was a close friend of Salman Khan. Salman Khan had received threats a few days before this. Lawrence Bishnoi, who is in jail, is constantly threatening after carrying out such incidents. It was made clear by this gang that Baba Siddiqui's son Zeeshan is also on the target list.

