Nitin Chauhaan, MTV Splitsvilla 5 and Crime Patrol fame, dies at 35, co-stars pay tributes

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nitin Chauhaan dies at 35, co-stars pay tributes

Actor Nitin Chauhan, who won the reality show 'Dadagiri 2', has died. Famous television actor Nitin Chauhan died on Thursday in Mumbai. The actor breathed his last at the age of 35. Nitin Chauhan was a part of many TV shows. He got recognition in every household through TV shows like 'Splitsvilla 5', 'Zindagi.com', 'Crime Patrol' and 'Friends'. The TV industry is in shock due to the death of a very fit and handsome actor. People are not able to understand how all this happened to the actor suddenly.

Sudeep Sahir posted a tribute on his Instagram story and wrote, "Rest in peace, buddy." Actress Vibhuti Thakur expressed grief over the actor's death. She shared a picture with Nitin on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Rest in peace, my dear. I'm shocked and sad. I wish you had the strength to face all the troubles. I wish you were mentally strong like your body."

​Nitin Chauhan was last seen in this show

Nitin Chauhan was a resident of Aligarh, UP. His family still lives in Aligarh. Nitin's last on-screen appearance was in a daily soap on Sab TV in 2022. He used to be seen in 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main'. He was also liked a lot in that show, but after that, he could not get any special work. His co-stars in the show Sudeep Sahir and Sayantani Ghosh have confirmed his death. Nitin's co-star Vibhuti Thakur has also shared a post on social media and informed about his death.

About ​Nitin Chauhan's Work

Born in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, Nitin rose to fame after winning the reality show Dadagiri 2 and later appeared in several popular television shows. His credits include MTV's Splitsvilla 5, as well as episodic roles in series such as Zindagi Dot Com, Crime Patrol, and Friends. The actor was last seen in the TV show Tera Yaar Hoon Main (2022).