Salman Khan finds 'jannat' in mom Salma Khan's lap, shares adorable selfie on Instagram

Salman Khan is one active celebrity on social media. He keeps on treating fans with not just his movie announcements but also sharing what's going on in his personal life. Yet again, he did the same with his latest Instagram post. The superstar on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo with his mother Salma Khan. In the image, he can be seen resting his head on his mother's lap. The mother-son duo is all smiling in the picture. The love between parents and their children is always special and that's what Salman's latest photo with his mom depicted.

"Maa ki godh .... Jannat," Salman captioned the post. Salman can be seen wearing a green shirt with a bearded look while his mother Salma was seen in a checkered blue kurta. Salman's selfie with his mother has garnered loads of love from social media users. "Adorable," a netizen commented. "Caption is so so true," another one wrote.

Have a look at the same here:

The actor recently mourned the demise of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar. Sharing a picture with the late singer, Salman wrote, "U will be missed our nightingale. But ur voice shall live with us forever ... #RIPLataji."

On the work front, Salman recently concluded Bigg Boss 15. He will next be seen sharing screen space with Katrina Kaif in 'Tiger 3'. Apart from this, Salman also has 'Kick 2' and 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' in his kitty.