Salman Khan donates Rs 3000 each to Bollywood’s special artists amid lockdown: report

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been actively taking charge to provide help in every way to the daily wage earners of the industry, who are the most affected due to lockdown. He has already been contributing financial aid to 25,000 artists and now, the actor has donated money for specially-abled workers in the film industry. According to the reports in Mid Day, the superstar has donated Rs 3000 for the members of All India Special Artists Association (AISAA).

Quoting a vertically challenged artiste Pravin Rana, the report said, "Nobody cares much for us, but Salman bhai stood by us during these trying times. We were surprised when we learnt that Rs 3,000 had been deposited into our accounts on Tuesday. No other actor has come forward to help us.” He added about working with Salman in Bharat (2019), “During the shoot too, he asked us to reach out to him when in need."

The reported quoted another AISAA member Shameem Ahmed, "We don’t get work on a daily basis. We are grateful to FWICE and Salman Khan for helping us with ration and financial help amid the lockdown. We have been told he will make a deposit next month, too."

Earlier, Salman Khan had pledged to financially help 25,000 daily wage artistes of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), since their livelihood has been severely affected due to the coronavirus lockdown. The federation’s president, B.N Tiwari, revealed, "After we approached Salman Khan, he asked us to give him a count of the most affected workers from our association. We told him there were 25,000 such artistes. He decided to contribute for them. We will be sending him the list." Last month, the actor transferred financial aid to their accounts and will continue to do so till the lockdown ends.

On the Bollywood front, fans have been waiting to witness Salman's magic on the big screen with his next film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film was scheduled to hit the screens on May 22. However, it is most likely to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the shutdown on all television and film production work, the last leg of the filming is yet to be completed.

