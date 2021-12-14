Salman Khan compliments Sushmita Sen for ‘killing it’ in ‘Aarya 2’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMAN KHAN, SUSHMITA SEN Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen

Superstar Salman Khan is all praise for his friend Sushmita Sen. The actor who has shared screen space with the actress in hit films “Biwi No 1” and “Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya”, lauded Sen for the recently released second season of her web series “Aarya”, saying he is “happy” for her.

Salman took to Instagram to congratulate the actor on the new season of the show. “Arre wah Sush how nice u looking ya. Totally killing it. So happy for u. @sushmitasen47 (sic)” the 55-year-old actor wrote Monday as he shared a hoarding of the show. Sen reposted Khan's picture, thanking him for "all the love & generosity".

Created by Ram Madhvani, the International Emmy-nominated show is an official adaption of the hit Dutch series “Penoza”. Sen, 46, plays the role of Aarya Sareen, a mother combatting the dark world of crime and enemies closing in on her family and children.

Sushmita recently spoke about the experience of working during lockdowns and how everyone pulled off both the seasons with clinical precision, she said, "We've become lockdown specialists now! We either release during a lockdown or shoot during it, that's our new thing. When we completed the shoot for 'Aarya 2', on our farewell, we said how blessed we were to be working during the pandemic."

She credits the incredible teamwork behind the successful culmination, as she adds, "There were so many people who had to sit at home, but this is also a nice culmination of teamwork. We had Disney+ Hotstar, Ram Madhvani, the entire crew and the cast together. Everyone just pulled in following the rules and making it possible."

The new chapter of “Aarya”, currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, opened to rave reviews upon its premiere on December 10. The second season of the acclaimed web series also stars Sikandar Kher, Vikas Kumar, Mayo Sarao, Ankur Bhatia, Akash Khurana, Dilnaz Irani among others. It is co-produced by Endemol Shine India and Ram Madhvani Films.